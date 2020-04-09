Doomed Goat Escapes Fate, Rescued From CNY Overpass…World Domination Next
A doomed goat makes a dash for freedom, gets stuck, gets rescued...and is one step closer to world domination.
Earlier this week, a goat was spotted alongside Route 49 in Marcy, just doing goat things: eating grass, hanging out, and plotting to take over the planet while humans are quarantined.
Things escalated as our new Goat Overlord managed to climb up into the Route 49 overpass and get himself stuck.
After the goat's rescue, we learned a couple of important things:
- It's a girl goat.
- Girl goat was destined for a "rendering" plant (aka glue factory), so we're gonna assume she took off as a bold escape attempt.
Sherri Hartwell and Jessica Flint assisted the Maynard Fire Department and the New York State Troopers in the goat rescue, and also ponied up $150 to buy her from her previous owner.
We await your command, goat.
