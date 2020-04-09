A doomed goat makes a dash for freedom, gets stuck, gets rescued...and is one step closer to world domination.

Earlier this week, a goat was spotted alongside Route 49 in Marcy, just doing goat things: eating grass, hanging out, and plotting to take over the planet while humans are quarantined.

Credit: NYS Troopers

Things escalated as our new Goat Overlord managed to climb up into the Route 49 overpass and get himself stuck.

Credit: NYS Troopers

After the goat's rescue, we learned a couple of important things:

It's a girl goat.

Girl goat was destined for a "rendering" plant (aka glue factory), so we're gonna assume she took off as a bold escape attempt.

Credit: NYS Troopers

Sherri Hartwell and Jessica Flint assisted the Maynard Fire Department and the New York State Troopers in the goat rescue, and also ponied up $150 to buy her from her previous owner.

We await your command, goat.