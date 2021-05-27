Do You Warn Other Drivers When You See A Police Officer?

Some drivers do the quick flash of the headlights to warn others, do you?

If you spend anytime driving on any of the highways across CNY, at one time or another you may have noticed another driver going the opposite way of you flashing their headlights at you. If you have no idea why someone would do that while driving, its their way of warning you and others like you that there is a police officer checking speed coming up on your side of the road.

I'm the type of driver that always gives the "flash" to warn others about police and anything else that I think others drivers should be aware of. Things like deer or an accidents, pretty much anything.

Wait, is it illegal to flash the headlights to warn everyone? According to Wikipedia, in New York, flashing headlights is not illegal. State traffic law says that, "headlamps shall be operated so that dazzling light does not interfere with the driver of the approaching vehicle" There has been a bunch of court cases that ruled that flipping or flicking high beams at oncoming cars is insufficient to cause the dazzling lights, which means you can't get pulled over for just flashing your lights.

What type of driver are you? Do warn others, or do you do nothing?