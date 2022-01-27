There have been so many scams in the State of New York in the past few years.

If you use your credit card, websites have your personal information.

If you click on a QR code, websites can have your personal information.

I mean, after all. It is all linked together and hackers are getting smarter and smarter and trickier, it seems. How can you protect yourself? Try not to link up credit cards, especially to social media sites that purchase products like Facebook or Instagram.

In fact, we have a couple of friends in Lockport who were hacked. They got into their Instagram and bought all of these items because their credit card was pre-saved in the Instagram app. The credit card company allowed them to get most of their money back for some items, but not all of it. To make matters even worse, the wife is locked out of her Instagram account and the hacker is using pictures of their baby.

It really is a crazy world out there nowadays.

A good way to protect yourself while trying to make online purchases is to see if they offer Paypal as a payment option. If they do, you might want to consider doing that instead of using your credit card. In case someone scams you, Paypal does a great job supporting you if something goes wrong.

Here is what the policy said on PayPal:

Contact us if anything seems suspicious so we can help you protect yourself from fraudulent charges against your account. We'll never ask for sensitive information in an email."

The customer service is great and if something happens, they will have your claim done in MINUTES and your money back within a couple of days!

This Scam Was Sent To My House Can you get your money back if you get scammed?

