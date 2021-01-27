Did You Know Sponge Candy Began in New York Over 100 Years Ago

Did you know sponge candy originated in New York over 100 years ago?

If you're not from the Buffalo area, you may not even know what sponge candy is. It's a light and crunchy but delicate toffee made from sugar, corn syrup, and baking soda. And it's melt in your mouth delicious.

Sponge candy is known different names in different parts of the world - honeycomb in Australia, cinder toffee in the UK, sea foam in the Pacific Northwest, fairy food in Chicago, molasses puffs in St. Louis or crunchie bars in Canada. Regardless of the name, none are the same or taste as good as the ones from Buffalo.

Sponge candy can be hard to find. That's because it's very sensitive to heat and humidity and does not travel well in warm weather. The recipe isn't complicated but specific and expensive equipment is needed to make the mouthwatering morsels.

The exact origin of sponge candy is unknown, but Fowler’s, one of the earliest chocolate makers in Buffalo, claims to be the original and authentic maker’s of Buffalo best Sponge Candy.

Fowler's Chocolate Shoppe began in 1910 after Joseph Fowler sold his sweet treats at an expo in Buffalo. The popularity of his chocolates inspired Joseph to open a small candy store in Buffalo with his brother Claude. Ted Marks now owns the chocolate company but the name remains the same.

More than 100 years later Fowler's is still making candy - 35,000 pounds of it per year in sponge candy alone. Fowler's has seven stores around Buffalo. But if you aren't from the area, you can also order at Fowlerschocolates.com.

Take a virtual tour to see how sponge candy is made inside Fowler's Chocolate factory.