The snow we had overnight is a reminder winter just isn’t over yet.

When it comes to Central New York, you know we’re probably in for one more good snowfall.

Did you shovel your driveway and clear the public sidewalk in front of your home?

You may be surprised to find out, but here are seven local municipalities that require you to clear your sidewalks of snow and ice.

New Hartford-

It shall be the duty of every property owner and every person in possession of property in the Town of New Hartford to remove the snow from all sidewalks bordering any portion of said property within 24 hours after any snowfall in excess of two inches and to remove all ice which has formed on said sidewalk.

City of Utica-

Snow, ice and other obstructions shall be removed from the sidewalk, by the owner or occupant of any lot or parcel of land fronting thereon. Such owner or occupant shall keep the same so removed at all times under such rules and regulations as the Common Council may adopt. Any owner or occupant who neglects or refuses to perform such work shall be subject to such penalty therefor as shall be prescribed by the Common Council.

City of Rome-

It shall be the duty of every property owner and every person in possession of property in the city to remove the snow from all sidewalks bordering any portion of the property within 24 hours after any snowfall and to remove all ice which may form on the sidewalk or to make the sidewalk safe by applying sand or other suitable substance. Liability; Every person violating this section and failing to perform the duty imposed in this section shall be liable for such negligence causing injuries to persons or property.

City of Syracuse-

The owner, agent or occupant of any structure or vacant lot fronting upon any park, street or alley, shall clear or cause to be cleared, the sidewalk along the said premises from all snow and ice that may fall or accumulate thereon every day by six o'clock in the afternoon of the following day.

Village of Whitesboro-

The owner or occupant of every property shall keep and maintain the existing sidewalks adjoining his premises in a safe and passable condition and shall keep the sidewalks free from snow, ice, dirt, filth, weeds and other obstructions.

Village of Ilion-

It shall be the duty of every property owner and every person in possession of property in the corporation tax district of the Village of Ilion to remove the snow from all sidewalks bordering any portion of said property within twenty-four ( 24) hours after any snowfall in excess of two ( 2) inches and to remove all ice which has formed. All persons violating this section and failing to perform the duty herein imposed shall be solely liable for such injuries/damages caused to persons or property resulting from the violation of said duty.

Village of Hamilton-

The owner or occupant of any lot or parcel of land, fronting or abutting on any street, public highway, lane or alley, shall keep the sidewalk in front of such lot or parcel of land free from ice, dirt, filth, weeds, papers, leaves or other obstructions of any kind, so as to permit easy and safe use of such sidewalk. Every such owner or occupant shall, after every fall of snow, is to remove it from such sidewalk as to provide for a reasonably safe and convenient passage of pedestrians.

Seven Localities That Require You To Shovel The Public Sidewalk These seven local municipalities require you to clear snow from the sidewalks in front of your property.

Don't know if your required to shovel? Check out your local government website for more information, or call their office. Remember, in many localities, failing to keep your portion of sidewalk clear of snow and ice leaves, YOU, liable for any slips and falls. So, take the time and don't get sued.

Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.