Did A Tornado Touch Down in Westernville? Here’s What We Know

A severe storm ripped through Westernville, leaving a long trail of damage and power outages. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton is expected to send a team to the area to assess the situation.

The National Weather Service has issued the following statement:

...Preliminary Storm Survey is scheduled for 7/9/21 for the area near Westernville in Oneida County, NY...

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton, NY will conduct a storm survey on 7/9/21 for the area near Westernville in Oneida County, NY. The survey is in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on 7/8/21.

A final assessment, including the survey results, is expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Information Statement by early evening Friday.

WKTV Chief Meteorologist Bill Kardas reports there is evidence a tornado may have touched down in Westernville, which is north of Rome near the Delta Reservoir.

Based on the rotation on the WKTV StormTracker 2 doppler radar and damage reports from residents,... there’s good reason to believe a tornado was on the ground...Bill says the rotation went across Route 46 to Gifford Hill Road in the area of Woods Valley. [WKTV]

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office closed Route 46 other roads due to extensive damage from the storm.

A few weeks ago, the National Weather Service in Binghamton confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Dryden, New York, on Monday, June 21. It touched down in Yellow Barn State Forest at 5:38 PM and ended at 5:49 PM. The tornado was 85 yards wide, traveled 2.8 miles, and contained estimated peak winds of 90 mph.

Another tornado touched down in Lee Center on Thursday, June 3. "This tornado was very unusual in that it came from a shower, no thunder was reported," the National Weather Service tweeted.

Tornado Strikes Saratoga County in 2020

CHECK OUT THESE PHOTOS: Severe Thunderstorms Crash Their Way Through The Utica/Rome Area How crazy were those storms yesterday? It left a lot of damage in the area to homes, roadways, etc. These photos were submitted by our listeners. If you have any, send them to us inside the station app.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages