DEC: Give the Gift of a Lifetime Sporting License

Just in time for the holidays, State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding New Yorkers that it's a great time of year to treat yourself or a loved one to a gift that will provide decades of outstanding recreational opportunities-a lifetime sporting license.

DEC Commissioner Seggos said:

Give that special hunter, trapper, or angler in your family the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season-a New York State Lifetime license. There's never been a better time to introduce a family member or friend to New York's abundant hunting, trapping, and fishing opportunities and create memories that will last a lifetime

Lifetime licenses are available to New York residents of any age who have resided in-state for at least one year prior to purchase. Licenses may be purchased as gifts if valid proof of age (driver's license, birth certificate, or passport) and proof of residency of the license recipient is provided at the time of purchase.

Available lifetime licenses:

Lifetime license (includes hunting, fishing, and turkey hunting privileges) For a person age 0-4 years $380 For a person age 5-11 years $535 For a person age 12-69 years $765 For a person age 70 years and older $65

Lifetime fishing license For a person age 0-69 years $460 For a person age 70 years and older $65

Lifetime hunting license $535

Lifetime bowhunting privilege $235

Lifetime muzzleloading privilege $235

Lifetime trapping license $395

More information can be found on the DEC website.