DEC: Give the Gift of a Lifetime Sporting License
Just in time for the holidays, State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding New Yorkers that it's a great time of year to treat yourself or a loved one to a gift that will provide decades of outstanding recreational opportunities-a lifetime sporting license.
DEC Commissioner Seggos said:
Give that special hunter, trapper, or angler in your family the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season-a New York State Lifetime license. There's never been a better time to introduce a family member or friend to New York's abundant hunting, trapping, and fishing opportunities and create memories that will last a lifetime
Lifetime licenses are available to New York residents of any age who have resided in-state for at least one year prior to purchase. Licenses may be purchased as gifts if valid proof of age (driver's license, birth certificate, or passport) and proof of residency of the license recipient is provided at the time of purchase.
Available lifetime licenses:
- Lifetime license (includes hunting, fishing, and turkey hunting privileges)
- For a person age 0-4 years $380
- For a person age 5-11 years $535
- For a person age 12-69 years $765
- For a person age 70 years and older $65
- Lifetime fishing license
- For a person age 0-69 years $460
- For a person age 70 years and older $65
- Lifetime hunting license $535
- Lifetime bowhunting privilege $235
- Lifetime muzzleloading privilege $235
- Lifetime trapping license $395
More information can be found on the DEC website.