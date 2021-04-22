Cutting a Bagel Like This in NY Should be Illegal

How can you call yourself a New Yorker if you cut your bagel like this?

Have you ever seen anyone cut a bagel like this before? This has to be an absolute sin.

My trip to the breakroom took a weird turn today when I noticed something so appalling. This honestly might be the weirdest thing I've ever seen.

Someone brought in bagels today to share with the office. I'm really fortunate to work with such generous people. It was an extremely nice gesture. I'm certainly not one to pick up that tab.

This is not the first time someone has brought in pastries. It's not an uncommon occurrence for someone to bring in bagels, doughnuts or even cookies. Quite often someone will not want to eat a whole one so they'll cut in half or in quarters in an extreme case.

When I go to the breakroom I noticed that someone had cut their bagel into little bite sized slices like they were going to spread cream cheese on every individual piece. Is this a thing that I didn't know about? It seems dumb and extremely tedious.

This has to take a lot of time. It should never be done in the office. It shouldn't be allowed. If you're boss knew you were taking the time to cut a bagel like this while on the clock you would probably get fired.

Have you ever seen anyone cut a bagel like this before? If I saw you cut a bagel like this I would think you're from another planet.

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now