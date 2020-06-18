Critter Tries to Hop in for a Ride with New York State Police

It ain't easy out there for a critter - I mean, remember the video game 'Frogger'? Who can blame this guy for hopping along for a ride in a New York State Police cruiser.

Credit: NYS Police

According to the New York State Police, "This frog hopped right in the open window along the Taconic State Parkway. We told him he couldn’t park there - he would be toad."

Apparently, the state police are not immune to bad puns either. Toad. Get it?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We recently tried to rescue a frog (a toad) who kinda growled at us, then peed on our hands - so there's that.

What's the difference between a frog and a toad anyway? Well, we're glad you asked.

There's no scientific difference between frogs and toads - but they do have different characteristics, according to Live Science. In fact, even thought they're both amphibians, toads are actually a kind of frog. Who knew?

Frogs are mostly aquatic; most toads live on land (but near water).

Frogs have teeth; toads do not. (What? Frog teeth?)

Toads of both sexes have a rudimentary ovary called a bidder's organ.

Frogs are also typically longer than toads.

Frogs have smooth, slimy skin; toads have dry, bumpy skin. The bumps, however, are not warts, and a person cannot get warts from handling a toad. (Good to know.)

So now you know.