Countdown to Christmas With a Whiskey Advent Calendar
Cheers to the holidays, am I right?
Who doesn't love a little holiday spirit? Or should I say, spirits? If you fancy yourself a few extra drinks during the holidays, I'm right there with you. So why not explore some new spirits with a whiskey advent calendar this year. Drinks by the Dram has created a whiskey advent calendar to do just that: try new whiskey.
According to Drinks by the Dram, there are 24 different handmade 20 ml wax-sealed drams (a.k.a. bottles) of whiskey. The whiskeys are from all over the world and even include whiskey from award-winning and famous distilleries. They say you can try everything from a Texas single malt to a Japanese blend.
Cheers!
