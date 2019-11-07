Countdown to Christmas With a Whiskey Advent Calendar

Cheers to the holidays, am I right?

Who doesn't love a little holiday spirit? Or should I say, spirits? If you fancy yourself a few extra drinks during the holidays, I'm right there with you. So why not explore some new spirits with a whiskey advent calendar this year. Drinks by the Dram has created a whiskey advent calendar to do just that: try new whiskey.

According to Drinks by the Dram, there are 24 different handmade 20 ml wax-sealed drams (a.k.a. bottles) of whiskey. The whiskeys are from all over the world and even include whiskey from award-winning and famous distilleries. They say you can try everything from a Texas single malt to a Japanese blend.

Cheers!

