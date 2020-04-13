Coronavirus Deaths in New York State Rise Above 10,000

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says 671 people died of COVID-19 on Easter Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state caused by the virus to 10,056.

Cuomo announced the toll during an Albany briefing Monday morning. He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had increased to 195,031.

The governor said there are signs that New York has been successful in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks, noting there now are fewer new hospitalizations being reported.

Cuomo said he believes "the worst is over if we continue being smart." He advised New Yorkers to "stay the course" with continued social distancing and other precautions.

The governor warned the number of coronavirus cases and deaths could begin rising again if "we do something reckless."

Cuomo said he was working to develop a "geographically coordinated plan" to start getting things restarted but he said it will be a gradual process. He said "there is no on/off switch" in reversing the shutdown that's been in effect for weeks.