New Cooperstown All Star Village Owner Plans Expansion

A Philadelphia area venture capital firm bought 80% of the Cooperstown All Star Village summer baseball camp. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment is paying $116 million dollars for a controlling 80% share of the company located in the Town of Oneonta.

Area residents Martin and Brenda Patton launched the business in 1999. They will keep a 20% stake in the venture.

All Star Village will host team tournaments for baseball players ages 10 to 12. The complex on Route 205 features 12 baseball fields, including a 1,000 seat stadium, team bunkhouses, and onsite accommodation for players’ families.

HBSE Ventures is planning a major expansion of the 67-acre facility. The company is proposing to build additional ball fields and housing on 60 acres of adjacent land they recently purchased. The complex borders the Oneonta Country Club.

Cooperstown All Star Village is a major attraction in the area, and a crucial part of the region’s tourist industry. They are expecting as many as 700 teams and 11,000 players this season. The business is also an important source of summer employment with about 300 workers and is currently hiring for the season.

The buyer owns a diverse portfolio of sports and sports-related businesses including the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils, EPL’s Crystal Palace FC, multiple competitive esports teams, and the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

HBSE Ventures has a unique business model. They seek out investors and entrepreneurs involved in sports franchises and innovative sports and competitive game-related technologies.

