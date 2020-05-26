Cooperstown All Star Village in Oneonta Cancels Week #3

In a letter from owner Marty Patton posted on the organization's website, he announced the cancellation of Week #3 of the Cooperstown All-Star Village:

Dear Coaches, Players, Umpires & Their Families,

As we continue to actively monitor developments related to coronavirus (COVID-19) we want to assure you that Cooperstown All Star Village is taking all necessary health and safety precautions in accordance with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and New York State health officials for our players, coaches, umpires, guests and employees. We are currently awaiting government and medical direction, and we do not know when the season can begin.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our Country at large, regrettably, we will not be able to deliver the ultimate Cooperstown experience your team and families have been looking forward to. The week of June 20th - June 26th has been cancelled. We will be sending all team contacts/coaches an email regarding the Week 3 tournament cancellation.

The most important thing we can do as Americans is remain calm, follow the rules set forth by your state and our federal government and remember we are all in this together. We will come through this!

Our community is ready to welcome all of our baseball families with open arms. God bless you all and God bless America and the World.

Praying for us all,

Martin Patton