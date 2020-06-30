Company Makes Cologne Fragrance That Smells Like Outer Space

I guess space has smell and it's a weird combination. I'm fighting my very hardest to not make a joke about Uranus.

Like many young men I wanted to be an astronaut when I was a kid. Not having the intelligence or the courage I decided to pursue the next best thing, radio. I gave up my dreams of going to space years ago. There's a chance Elon Musk might send me there some day but until then at least I may be able to smell space is like.

Soon you could smell out of this world.

According to

, a company has just launched (pun intended) a page on Kickstarter to raise money to mass manufacture cologne and perfume with a scent designed by NASA, to simulate smell of outer space. It's called Eau De Space and experts describe the smell of space as steaks, gunpowder, raspberries and rum.

