CNY Ride For Missing Children Goes Virtual For 2021

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will not hold a traditional ride event this year, and instead will hold a virtual fundraiser in place of the annual event.

The event is called Miles for Hope, which represents the fact that there are multiple ways to participate with the event now that it's virtual.

Registration will open for the event on April 1st 2021. The reasoning behind the event going virtual again, the pandemic:

The safety of our Riders, Volunteers, Law Enforcement Partners and Community is our top priority and due to ongoing health concerns surrounding COVID-19 we were left with only one responsible choice – to reimagine The Ride for Missing Children"

According to WKTV, participants can register online to ride, walk, or run, alone or in a small group, during the month of September while raising money for the NCMEC. Miles for Hope donations will support the missing children poster distribution and community prevention education programs.

In 2020, NCMEC provided sample 50-100 mile routes for Central New Yorkers interested in a more traditional experience.

This event is about raising critical funds to support our cause and with children spending more time online, away from the safe haven of school and camp, the need is greater than ever.

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. You can read more about their mission, and how to donate, here.