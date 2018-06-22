CNY Lyft Offering Free Rides For Cancer Patients To Treatments

It looks like Lyft wants to make live a little easier for cancer patients. Lyft will be offering free rides to cancer patients to get to their appointments.

The American Cancer Society has teamed up with Lyft with a program called " The Road to Recovery " and it will allow people too coordinate their appoint schedules and get transportation to and from appointments absolutely free of charge.

Lyft does recommend that the rides are scheduled several days in advance and you can do so by calling 800-227-2345. You also need to see if your location qualifies.

Would you like to volunteer to give rides? The American Cancer society has all the details you need to know.

