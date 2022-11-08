A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks.

New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.

Troopers accuse Hasner and Bedrock Property of defrauding a number of individuals by issuing bad checks for goods and services throughout Jefferson County and other areas of the state. He also failed to begin or complete several projected he'd been hired to do, police said.

In all, Hasner now faces nearly two dozen charges, police said:

Grand Larceny 3rd degree - property value exceeds $3000 (4 counts)

- property value exceeds $3000 (4 counts) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd degree - property value greater than $3000 (2 counts)

- property value greater than $3000 (2 counts) Criminal Possession Stolen Property 4 th degree - property value greater than $1000 (2 counts)

- property value greater than $1000 (2 counts) Grand Larceny 4 th degree - value property greater than $1000 (2 counts)

- value property greater than $1000 (2 counts) Scheme to Defraud 1 st degree – (1 count)

– (1 count) Scheme to Defraud 2 nd degree – (1 count)

– (1 count) Petit Larceny - (3 counts)

(3 counts) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5 th degree - (1 count)

- (1 count) Issuing a Bad Check - (5 counts)

Hasner was arraigned on the charges in Jefferson County Court and is due to answer the charges at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

