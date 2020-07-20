A Civil War monument that's stood in New York since 1875 is now in pieces after being destroyed.

The Union Soldier, a monument to the 77th New York volunteers, or the Bemis Height’s Regiment, was toppled over and shattered in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs.

The monument was erected in 1875 on the 10th anniversary of the end of the Civil War to honor the men of the 77th who lost their lives fighting for the Union Army. The 77th was made up of men from Saratoga Springs, Wilton, Schuylerville, and other surrounding communities who volunteered, not those who were drafted.

The monument originally stood in the center of Broadway, at the entrance of Congress Park. In 1921 it was moved into Congress Park after becoming an obstacle for drivers.

"The City of Saratoga Springs condemns these recent acts of vandalism in the strongest possible terms and will hold the parties responsible to the fullest extent of the law," said Commissioner of Public Safety Robin Dalton.

The Department of Public Works and the Department of Public Safety will be taking additional measures to secure Congress Park from any more acts of violence. "We hope security cameras show the vandals in the act so they can be identified and found."

If you have any information, please contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800.