Central New York Woman Finds Maggots in Dole Peaches

A central New York woman claims finding what looks like a maggot in her packaged peaches.

Morgan Hotaling of Sauquoit says she discovered the bug in Dole peaches she purchased in a plastic cup. "I was eating the peaches at work until for some reason I looked down and found this little bug embedded in the peach. It looked like a maggot."

Morgan emailed the company but says she has yet to hear anything back. "I reached out to Dole 3 times and no response."

Finding bugs in food does happen and a small number is allowed by the FDA. "It is economically impractical to grow, harvest, or process raw products that are totally free of non-hazardous, naturally occurring, unavoidable defects," the agency says on its website.

For canned and frozen peaches, there's an average of 3% that are wormy or moldy. For chocolate it's more. "60 or more insect fragments per 100 grams when 6100-gram subsamples are examined," are allowed by the FDA. And Rachel Seymour of Rome found some in a bag of Mr Goodbar a few years ago.

Whatever you're eating, you're likely swallowing anywhere from 1 to 2 pounds of mites, maggots, flies or other defects every year and not even know it, a level the FDA says is safe. Disgusting but safe.

Anyone lose their appetite?