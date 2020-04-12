Central New York Power Outages Possible With High Wind Warning

Some of the warmest temperatures of spring kick off the new week, but the National Weather Service says it'll come with a High Wind Warning and Thunderstorms. It could lead to power outages from downed utility lines and trees, plus difficulty traveling for high profile vehicles.

.........HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY.........

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben and Madison counties.

In addition to strong steady winds in the morning, thunderstorms will be possible as winds begin to hit their peak in the afternoon. Power outages from downed limbs and trees will be possible as gusts hit near 60 mph. High profile vehicles may also be at risk of overturning.

Herkimer County and the Mohawk Valley are under a wind advisory. But the difference in terminology doesn't mean much as wind gusts will be above 50 mph in many places.

Power Outage Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.