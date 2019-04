Traffic on the New York State Thruway is slowed to a crawl due to an accident in the westbound lane.

According to the NY State Thruway website at 7:05 a.m. a vehicle on fire slowed traffic to one lane at mile post mark 254 between Exit 33 and Exit 34.

The traffic is blocked in the right lane and emergency crews are working to clear the scene. We will provide details as they become available.