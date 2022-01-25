Can You Help? State Police in Upstate Want to Stop Cemetery Thief

Imagine robbing from a cemetery? That's exactly what a man in Upstate New York did on January 13th, and State Police want help catching him.

The man they're searching for is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle that belonged to a cemetery. As the cost of precious metals continues to skyrocket, these kinds of crimes are becoming more and more common.

According to ABC News, thieves can get "anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrap yards, which then sell them to recycling facilities to reclaim the precious metals inside, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium."

See the photos provided by New York State Police below. The images of the man they're looking for are somewhat blurry, but they did capture a great image of the getaway car!

According to a Facebook post by the New York State Police near Ithaca, the images seen in the photos below are that of a man accused of taking auto parts off the vehicle that belonged to an Upstate NY cemetery.

What kind of cars do thieves target for catalytic converters?

Here's what the SP wrote on their page:

Stealing catalytic converters isn't anything new. The thief cuts it off a vehicle and the victim starts their car and finds that it's running much louder as they hit the gas pedal. But we don't always get a picture of the suspect and the vehicle he used to get to the scene of the crime. Can you ID this man? He stole catalytic converters from a truck belonging to Calvary Cemetery on Five Mile Point Drive in the town of Ithaca. If you have any information, call SP Ithaca at (607)347-4463.

