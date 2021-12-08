Many of you may remember what this place used to look like, but for those who don't, it's hard to imagine.

In its heyday, The Governors Motor Inn in Albany County was a popular "couple-friendly" destination, perfect for weddings, weekend getaways, and some couples even honeymooned there.

While I personally never stayed there, I fondly remember this hotel on Route 20 in Guilderland and I always found it amusing the way they promoted a romantic stay there, complete with their infamous heart-shaped jacuzzis.

What happened to it?

A fire back in 2010 completely destroyed The Governors Motor Inn and before it was demolished in 2020, Nathan Vester, an abandoned building enthusiast, went in and scoped the place out, and some of these photos are incredible.

Let's take a look at some of the molded memories inside the abandoned Governors Motor Inn in Albany before a demolition team went in and erased them completely.

See Inside Albany's Abandoned Governors Motor Inn Before Recent Demolition