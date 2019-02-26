Boston Market Frozen Home Style Meals Recalled

The USDA has issued a food recall for Boston Market's frozen Home Style Meals. More than 170-thousand pounds of boneless pork rib patties are being brought back after the company received consumer complaints about glass or hard plastic was found in the product. Here's labeling and packaging information.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat boneless pork rib patties were sold in 14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES.”

The products have an establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package and were shipped nationwide and available at some WalMart stores.

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. Government officials will release more specific retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled. Consumers are warned not to eat the meals, either throw them out or return to the place of purchase.