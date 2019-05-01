Born Before 1989? You Might Wanna Update Your Measles Vaccine

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the U.S. has experienced 695 cases of the measles so far this year, from 22 of our states. The CDC is also reporting a 300% increase in measles cases worldwide, as declining vaccination rates due to misinformation and propaganda make matters worse.

2019 has seen the highest rates of measles cases in 25 years. The CDC recommends the vaccine for every American over one year old. It's given in two doses. However, before 1989, many doctors were administering only one dose. Those people who received only one dose may be at risk of contracting measles and should talk to their doctor about getting a second MMR vaccine.

According to immunize.org , the disease is being spread through unvaccinated U.S. citizens who becoming infected while traveling to countries where the population is unvaccinated and then introducing the measles back into our country.

Complications from the measles include: fever, diarrhea, inflammation of the middle ear, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis, rash, pneumonia and possibly death. It's some bad stuff. Get vaccinated, we need you healthy!