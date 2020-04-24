Black Bear Saved in Pleasant Valley After Being Struck by Vehicle

A black bear was saved after being struck by a vehicle in Pleasant Valley.

State Police in Pleasant Valley saved a black bear with assistance from the New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and a wildlife rehabilitator from Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center.

On Thursday night, troopers responded to Route 44 in the Town of Pleasant Valley for a report of an injured black bear. The bear, though unresponsive, had no obvious external wounds,

It appeared that the bear had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Troopers enlisted help from the New York State Environmental Police, who contacted a wildlife rehabilitator. The Friends of Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center representatives provided medical attention to the injured bear and after a recovery period, the bear was moved via blanket toa nearby wooded area.

The bear was last seen walking into the woods under its own power.