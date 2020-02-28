Bill Proposed in NY to Make It Easier to Quit the Gym

A new bill has been proposed in New York State to make it easier to get out of gym membership contracts.

A new bill is making its way through the New York State legislative system to let you quit the gym. The bill called "I Wanna Quit The Gym" has already passed in the New York State Senate, according to Patch. A Manhattan representative, State Senator Brad Hoylman, said that New Yorkers shouldn't have to "jump through hoops" to quit the gym when exercising is already tiring.

The bill would require businesses to clearly state the terms and have written consent before instilling automatic renewal charges. Patch reports that businesses would also have to provide an easy way to cancel services that don't require going to the gym and speaking with a sales rep.

Patch reports that a fundraiser by Equinox gym owner Stephen Ross was held in the Hamptons for President Doland Trump. It's speculated that this event may have kick-started the bill because it highlighted how it was difficult to quit the gym. Nearly 60% of credit card and debit card owners that sign up for free trials were eventually charged against their will.