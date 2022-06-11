What Are the Basics for Backyard Camping in New York
I can still remember the first time my parents said that my sister and I could spend the night camping in the backyard. The excitement of sleeping in the yard under the stars all night seemed like a big adventure. My parents were big campers so we didn't have a lot of camping equipment but we did know a neighbor with a tent.
It might seem silly in this day and age but backyard camping was some of summer's most memorable nights when I was a kid. The regular old backyard by day became this exciting new place during the nighttime hours. We didn't have a campfire instead we have a charcoal grill which was perfect for making s'mores. Even camping lanterns weren't common instead it was just a trusty flashlight.
What You Need to Camp in Your Backyard Hudson Valley
I look at Hudson Valley backyards today and think that some would make a real luxury backyard camping experience. After all, when I was a kid there was no such thing as an outdoor kitchen. So what would my backyard camping look like if I recreated it in 2022? Probably similar to what it looked like the first time I did it in 1972.
I might add an air mattress to the tent and I would definitely skip the sleeping bag a comfy blanket works just fine. I would have a cooler full of adult beverages instead of Kool-Aid. I might even add a fire pit but not too close to the tent I would want everything to smell like a campfire when I dragged it back into the house. So many things would be the same.