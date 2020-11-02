Another Downtown Utica Favorite Closing Their Doors For Good

It's no secret that 2020 has been a rough year for everyone, especially those working in the restaurant industry here in Central New York. So many have had to close their doors, and unfortunately another favorite for many will no longer be open as of the end of the week.

Citing more "times of uncertainty" along with the strain that comes along with having two restaurants open at the same time, owner and operator of Outta The Way Cafe, Matt Grabski, posted on the business' Facebook page confirming that they will be closing their doors.

"We would like to thank each and every one of our loyal customers we have had the pleasure of serving these past 2 plus years. Within the coming weeks, we will be opening up our sister spot Joey's@307 located at 307 Mohawk St. for lunch and keeping our growing ever changing dinner and family style take out menu readily available. With limited & capable staff available, it has just become too much to take on both locations and with our quality of service at stake it was decided to consolidate our efforts in one location to provide the absolute best to better serve our wonderful customers."

Grabski mentions in the post that Outta The Way Cafe will remain open through Friday, November 6th from 7 am to 1 pm for breakfast and lunch. Delivery will not be available.

Despite the announcement, members of the community seem nothing but supportive of the decision.

"Will miss the amazing breakfast. You both are dedicated hard working people. But that is a wise decision, especially for your health. We would not be able to enjoy your creative outstanding meals if you're completely burnt out. Save me a couple coffee cups. See you at Joey's." -Ebo

"Tough decision for sure....but your health and family are most important. Glad to hear Joey's 307 will be growing! Best of luck my friend." -Bob

If you want to show your support in the next few days, you can find Outta The Way Cafe at 814 Charlotte St in Utica.