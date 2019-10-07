Annual Upstate New York Redhead Gathering Set for October 8th

It's coming. The Night of the Walking Red VII. You read that correctly. Walking RED. And, that's right, it's the seventh installment of this annual event.

Our ginger model in the featured photo, proudly representing Mohawk Valley redheads, is aspiring comedian, former roller derby queen, and all-around cool girl Mel Kinney.

2019 marks the seventh consecutive year of the annual gathering of red-haired folks in New York state. It's one of many worldwide events for "gingers" and it's been touted as one of the world's best. There's a website: LeagueOfExtraordinaryRedheads.com. There's a Facebook page. And there's an entire schedule of activities.

The big night for 2019: Tuesday, October 8, 5-8:30 p.m. at Ryan's Wake Public House, 403 River Street, Troy, in New York's Capital District. The event's sponsor: Ginger Spiced Misunderstood Whiskey.