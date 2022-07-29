There's been a disruption in service for Amtrak passenger rail service West of the Albany-area.

Also mentioned is the Lake Shore Limited service, a stretch of track that extends from Albany through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and into Chicago, Illinois. It's unclear if all service in those states has been halted as well.

Amtrak officials say full service is still available from Albany to New York City.

Meanwhile, some planned routes that were to begin West of Albany will now originate in Albany, officials said on Twitter. Also, passengers planning to board a train in Saratoa Springs earlier in the day on Friday were told their ride to the Capitol Region would still be provided, but on a bus instead:

For the latest updates or information on services available in the Northeast, customers are encouraged to visit @AmtrakNECAlerts on Twitter.

