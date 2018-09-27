UPDATE : The missing 12 year old, Malaya Johnson has been located and is safe with law enforcement .

19 year old George Torres of Navy Pier Ct in Staten Island has been charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with Malaya's disappearance. He was sent to the Washington County Correctional Facility with no bail.

UPDATE: Police have recovered the vehicle but Malaya is still missing and believed to be in danger. She was last seen in the area of the Staten Island ferry between 4PM AND 6 PM Thursday, September 28th.

An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a child believed to be abducted and in imminent danger.

The Washington County Sheriffs Office activated the New York State AMBER Alert for 12 year-old Malaya Johnson, believed to be taken near Oak St, in Hudson Falls, NY at about 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 26th. Police believe "she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death."

Malaya is a Black female with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Malaya was last seen wearing right red jeans, a white tank top, with a light colored backpack.

The vehicle Malaya is believed to be in is a red 2-door sedan Ford Mustang and was last seen traveling on Oak St, Hudson Falls possibly heading for New York City.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriffs Office at 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.