Alice Cooper Announces Summer 2018 North American Tour

Alice Cooper is spending this March supporting last year's Paranormal , and if he isn't hitting your town, you still have a chance to see him. Today (March 12), he revealed another month's worth of shows that will be taking place this summer.

He'll begin on Aug. 3 at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis., and conclude at the York Fair in York, Pa. For the Aug. 10 and 12 shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, respectively, his opening act will be former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley . You can see all the dates below and get full details on tickets and VIP packages at his website .

Paranormal , Cooper's 27th album and first since 2011's Welcome 2 My Nightmare , features contributions by ZZ Top 's Billy Gibbons , U2 's Larry Mullen Jr. and the three surviving members of the original Alice Cooper Band. It was produced by Bob Ezrin.

Shortly after the conclusion of his current leg, Cooper will perform as King Herod in a made-for-TV production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Jesus Christ Superstar . The show will air on NBC on Easter Sunday, April 1. Cooper has previously released a version of his lone song in the show, "King Herod's Song (Try it and See)," on a 2000 recording that featured the cast of a 1996 revival.

Alice Cooper North American Tour Dates

8/3 — West Allis, WI, Wisconsin State Fair

8/5 — Sioux Falls, SD, Washington Pavilion

8/6 — Kansas City, MO, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

8/8 — Colorado Springs, CO, Pike's Peak Center

8/10 — Las Vegas, NV, the Chelsea

8/12 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

8/14 — San Jose, CA, City National Civic

8/15 — Jackson, CA, Jackson Rancheria Casino

8/18 — Bonner, MT, Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/19 — Everett, WA, Angel of the Winds Arena

8/20 — Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/22 — Calgary, AB, Southern Jubilee Auditorium

8/23 — Edmonton, AB, Northern Jubilee Auditorium

8/25 — Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

8/26 — Estevan, SK, Affinity Place

8/28 — Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings Theatre

8/29 — Thunder Bay, ON, Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

8/30 — St. Paul, MN, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

9/1 — Ft. Wayne, IN, Foellinger Theatre

9/2 — Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at the Heights

9/4 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

9/6 — New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

9/7 — York, PA, York Fair