Crews have been working to tear down the old Aldi grocery store building in Ilion to make way for a new one.

As of this morning(10/4/18), the Aldi store is almost gone, with just a wall or two and cleanup left.

Luke Austin, TSM

The new Aldi store is near completion, with a opening date set for November of this year.

The new Aldi building is in the same lot the old one was, but will have an additional 700 square feet of space and a much larger parking lot.

Luke Austin, TSM

BONUS VIDEO