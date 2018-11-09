Adirondack Christmas On Main Street In Old Forge

It's Christmas in the Adirondack Mountains Thanksgiving weekend to kick off the holiday season in Old Forge.

Friday, November 23rd thru Sunday the 25th, area clubs, civic groups and businesses have planned an unforgettable family experience.

With Santa and Mrs. Claus in town, families will be treated to old fashioned horse-drawn wagon rides, tree lighting, a light parade, face painting, Zoo Mobile, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Candy Cane Hunt, Reindeer Fun Run and more! All free of charge!

Additional venues include the Santa Express Train, holiday arts and crafts at View and Ace Hardware.

For the full daily schedule of events, visit the Adk Christmas on Main Street Facebok page .

