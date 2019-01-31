The verbal war between Ace Frehley and KISS just took another bizarre turn. In a public Facebook post , Ace’s partner Rachael Gordon says KISS “tried to have Ace killed in the ‘70s” by sending him to a fake private party in the Bahamas.

During an interview, where Gene Simmons welcomed Ace Frehley and Peter Criss to participate in KISS’ farewell tour , Gene said the two musicians will never be full-time members of KISS again. “Could we depend on either Ace of Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your fucking life,” Simmons claimed.

Frehley retaliated with, “You’re just an asshole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet! The icing on the cake was when you groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back … She was planning on pursuing a suit against you, but I told her to call it off!!!"

Responding to a friend on Facebook about the recent KISS drama, Rachael Gordon wrote:

Let me tell you.

They tried to have Ace killed in the 70’s. Tried sending him to a so called ‘private party’ in the Bahamas. Ace is VERY sober now and knows what’s happening.

He sees things clearly now.

He doesn’t need a chain of low brow restaurants; he plays the guitar. That’s what he does. FUCK THEM.

No response has yet been given from the KISS camp. Though Frehley refers to Gordon as his “wife,” the guitarist revealed he’s still legally married to his first wife, Jeanette Trerotola, in a 2018 interview.

“I’m still legally married to my first wife and her health hasn’t been that good. I’m not in a position to force a divorce on her so I can marry Rachael but that’s going to happen down the road,” Frehley told Michael Cavacini .