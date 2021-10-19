A Real Life Charlotte’s Web Is In New York State With This Pig Leading The Pack

It really is like Charlotte's Web, just minus the spider. One pig and her animal friends out to make a difference in the world, and hike too.

Can we just start by saying, this pig is so freaking cute. Now with that out of the way, let's just mention how cool it would be to see a group of animals walking around town being friendly with one another and people alike. It is exactly what you could see if you took a stroll in one town in New York State, the animals are practically celebrities.

Eleanor Pigby is the beautiful little Kunekune pig. In fact, she is still a piglet, she is only 6 months old. She is nurtured and loved just as Fern did Wilbur was in Charlotte's Web. Except, Eleanors owner takes her on walks through town, hikes in the Catskills, and into parks to run with other animals. The proof is in the pudding, check out this precious video.

That isn't a very uncommon sight to see on a beautiful day in Nyack. Nyack is located around the area of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow if you were curious. The goats, the dogs, and Eleanor herself actually all are part of an animal care program with the Summit School at Nyack. They do events with the animals for numerous causes. From visiting retirement homes to being out in the public for events raising money.

Miss Pigby's owner told Syracuse.com she was told this is just a farm animal, the pig will never hike. Well, that is false. Eleanor is a natural and loves to follow along on hikes through the woods. Even cooler, she is just fine doing it off the leash. A hiking pig who is also a therapy pig who also is friends with dogs and barnyard animals. Only in New York right?

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog

OH NO WE DIDN'T: 12 Photos That Prove That Alpacas Are Cuter Than Llamas