9 Of The Largest 100 Cities In America Called New York Home In 1920

It is wild to think how many of these cities have had a drastic drop off in Population. Utica especially.

While many people know, Utica, at one time was quite a large city. 100 years ago, Utica had pretty much the exact same population as the New York State Capital of Albany does today. But even beyond Utica, when you look at some of the major cities across the United States, New York only has a few sprinkled into the top 100.

Now, we aren't going to take a deep dive here as to why people have left New York. Why Utica has fallen, or what any of the reasoning might happen to be. Some would think politics, others would think the cost of living, taxes, or a variety of other reasons. While some of those very things may be giant red flags for those who are pondering leaving or have already left, they aren't dealbreakers for many who choose to stay.

One of the major things that does indeed hold people to not only New York, but Upstate and Central New York is the scenery. The gigantic amount of activities we can do not only during the warmer months but how we find ways to take the coldest of days and find something fun to do.

We here in Upstate and Central New York are different, New York City may define the state for those who know nothing about New York, but it doesn't have any aspect of the definition for us here.

These Were The Biggest Cities In NY In 1920

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

