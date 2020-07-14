6 Major Sports Stars Who Attended SUNY Colleges

They've taken part in Super Bowls, Olympic Games, and the World Series.

They are kings and queens of the sports world. Athletic royalty. Trend setters. And record holders. And they got their start in the SUNY collegiate system. Here are 6 Major Sports Stars Who Attended SUNY Schools, proving you don't have to go to (or pay for) and Ivy League education--or even attend a so-called sports factory--in order to achieve big-time sports success.

Erin Hamlin (below). The four-time Olympian and luge bronze medalist attended SUNY Empire State Coolege.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Joe Nathan. The right-handed pitcher is the Minnesota Twins all-time leader in saves, and he also attended SUNY Cortland.

Bob Casullo (below). A graduate of SUNY Brockport and a native of Little Falls in the Mohawk Valley, he appeared in two Super Bowls as a special teams coach, and also served as assistant head coach of the Syracuse Orange.

Credit; Getty Images

Bob Watson. He attended SUNY Empire State, played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros and three other teams, and went on to become general manager of the New York Yankees.

Khalil Mack (below). He was the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of SUNY Buffalo, and he's an All-Pro linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Check out his highlight reel:

Don Garber. The commissioner of Major League Soccer (MLS) since 1999, he attended SUNY Oneonta.

We'll be watching for future stars to emerge from the SUNY system; and with the Excelsior program these days, perhaps they'll keep their talents here in New York State.