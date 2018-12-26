5 New Year’s Resolutions You Will Actually Keep
#NewYearNewMe. Whether you want to focus on your physical or mental health, resolutions are hard to keep. According to U.S. News, 80% of resolutions fail by February. Are we just bad at dedication or are we making the wrong resolutions.
Most resolutions are big and grand. On the other hand, they are also extremely vague. We want to eat better, lose weight, be more organized, exercise more, get better with money, sleep better, focus on self-care, try a new hobby, and the list goes on and on. All of these are great resolutions in theory, but if 80% of them fail in a month what's the point?
Here are 5 resolutions you will be able to actually keep in the new year and work towards a happier and healthier you.
- 1
Include a serving of vegetables with every meal.
Rather than just saying that you want to eat healthier, be more specific. Vague resolutions are not usually kept. Find fun and easy recipes online that will make it easier for you to include more veggies into your day.
- 2
Disconnect 30 minutes before bed.
The lights from our phones, tablets, TV, computers, and smartwatches really affect our sleep. Sleep is a major factor in both our mental and physical help.Thirty minutes before you go to bed, shut off all our electronic devices and take time to get ready for bed. You will sleep much better.
- 3
Drink water when you are thirsty.
The idea of drinking eight 8 ounces of water has fallen by the wayside. Rather than having 3 cups of coffee during the day, drink more water. Get yourself a reusable cup or water bottle and keep it filled next to you at work.
- 4
Take 10.
Take at least 10 minutes for you. Whether that be a 10 minute walk, 10 minutes listening to music, 10 minutes in silence, 10 minutes doing a hobby, or 10 minutes doing whatever you want.
- 5
Write everything down.
Get yourself a planner and a journal in the beginning of the year. Physically writing something down will help you remember it more. Using a planner will keep you more organized. Take time at the end of the day reflecting in a journal. Whether you go the traditional journal or a bullet journal is up to you. This will give you some time to decompress and reflect on the day.