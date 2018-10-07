State Police are investigating a tragic motor vehicle crash that occurred in the Town of Schoharie. The accident resulted in the death of 20 adults.

Police say the limousine was traveling southwest on State Route 30 and failed to stop at the intersection with State Route 30-A. After passing through the intersection, the limo entered a parking lot and struck a parked Toyota Highlander that was unoccupied.

As a result of the collision, the parked Highlander struck and killed two pedestrians. In addition to the pedestrians 18 people inside the limo perished, including the driver.

At this time, the identities of the victims are not being released as officials are awaiting autopsy results and family notifications. Several state and local agencies are involved in the reconstruction and investigation of this incident.

New York State Senator James Seward says, " My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones and the entire Schoharie community which is working to recover from the tragic auto accident this weekend. "

We will continue to provide details as they become available. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 518-630-1708.