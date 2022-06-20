2-Car Crash on State Route 17 in Goshen Kills Port Jervis Woman

Authorities are still trying to determine was happened to cause a fatal crash in Orange County.

Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash on near mile marker 366.3 on State Route 17 in Goshen at approximately 9:27am on Friday, June 17, 2022.

State Route 17 near mile marker 366.6 in Goshen, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (June 2022) State Route 17 near mile marker 366.6 in Goshen, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the New York State Police the results of the preliminary investigation have led authorities to believe that 21-year-old Alexandre Ramses Lavandero of New Rochelle, New York was driving west in the left lane on State Route 17 when he appears to have lost control of his car.

When he lost control his vehicle crossed over the median and hit a Kia Forte that was being driven by 34-year-old Samantha Amber Turnbull of Port Jervis, New York.

When police arrived on the scene they reported that Lavandero was unconscious and outside of his car.

Members of the City of Newburgh Police Department were working to save Turnbull, who was also outside of her vehicle.

Am ambulance brought Lavandero to Garnet Medical Center. Samantha Turnbull was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene as well.

The NYSP says that there were no signs of impairment on the part of either driver.

The crash remains under investigation at the time of this posting. It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved and no other physical injuries were reported.

Witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no charges have been filed. However, if that changes, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

