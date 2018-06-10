13 Non-Metal Artists That Metalheads Love

Metalheads love dark and brutal music, but those types of jams don’t just exist in the world of metal. Greatness knows no bounds, which is why most metalheads have respect for these 13 artists.

Before the dudes in Sabbath , Johnny Cash was the original man in black. Though he may technically be a country musician, Cash wrote some heavy jams. Show us a lyric darker than “ I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die ,” and we’ll tip our glass to you. Of course, covering Nine Inch Nails ’ “Hurt” turned Cash into an even greater icon.

If you know anything about rock ’n’ roll, you know that Queen are gods of the artform. No truer arena rock has ever been created, with Freddie Mercury reigning as the greatest frontman to ever hit a stage. Their “Stone Cold Crazy” was a legitimate precursor to the speed of thrash .

Show me a music fan who doesn’t love Bob Marley and we’ll show you a human with no soul. Like much of metal’s greatest artists, Marley was fiercely anti-war and brilliant lyrically. Though there aren’t many sonic dynamics that link metal and reggae, you’ll be surprised how many thrashers like to spark up and enjoy some Marley.

