Thirteen people are dead, including the gunman, following a massacre during a country college night party in Thousand Oaks, California.

According to Fox News , Ventura County Police say 911 calls began coming in from the 'Borderline Bar & Grill' at around 11:30 p.m. local time (2:30 a.m. EST).

Witnesses say the shooter used smoke bombs inside the club and fired over 30 shots. The first on the scene was a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy was shot and later died at a hospital.

Police report that the gunman is also among the dead. There is no information on the suspect at this time and law enforcement is not ruling out terrorism. Witnesses say the gunman had a beard with glasses. He was wearing all black clothing and a black hood.

We will continue to provide details and vital information as it becomes available.