12 Upstate Taverns With Awesome Fireplaces and Fire Pits

When the weather turns chilly in Upstate New York, our minds turn to fireplaces. Or fire pits. At the local tavern no less.

These places invite customers to grab a cocktail and gather with friends around a roaring fireplace, or as is the case today, around a beautiful fire pit out in the cold air. In either case, these tavern accessories are popular with guests whether you are at a rural bar, an urban hotel, or even a waterfront hideaway. Many of the ones on this list are gorgeous, and even historic. You will be tempted to grab a stick, some marshmallows and a Hershey bar when you sit by these great fireplaces. and fire pits and toast up a batch of s'mores. Take a look at the photographs.

Are you warmed up yet?

Fireplaces & Fire Pits: 12 Cozy Taverns in Upstate NY to Warm Up In Here is an eclectic selection of some of the best fireplaces and fire pits at bars and restaurants across Upstate New York. When they are playing, "Baby, it's cold outside," that's your cue to go in and cozy up to these beautiful fireplaces, or stay outside and gather around a roaring fire p[it..