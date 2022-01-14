There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery. There are 12 $10,000,000 grand prize winning tickets sitting in stores waiting for you to win on them.

The New York Lottery scratch off tickets range in prices from $1 - $30 per game and have varying odds with big jackpot prizes.

If you were ever curious if the lottery tracked which jackpots are still sitting at stores waiting to be bought, they keep a very active list every week. Online you can track tickets that still have first and second prizes left remaining.

If all 1st prizes have been claimed for a game, it will no longer appear in the list, but tickets may still be sold across New York state."

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. Can you even remotely imagine winning $10,000,000? What would you do with the winnings?

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 12 different tickets that have the $10,000,000 grand prize still on the market. The report was last updated on January 4th, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market. We'll go through a list of the tickets below.

12 $10,000,000 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets Awaiting Lucky Winners Here's a rundown of the scratch off tickets with $10,000,000 jackpots still waiting for winners:

How To Claim Prizes Over $600

Prizes of this amount must be claimed from one of the NY Lottery’s Customer Service Centers or by mail.

To claim, you must schedule an appointment at one of the centers that is currently open; walk-in claims are not accepted. You must also wear a face covering to your appointment and present the following documents:

Signed winning ticket

Valid government-issued ID

A completed Winners Claim Form"

You can read more online here.

