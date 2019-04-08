ZZ Top Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

ZZ Top will be hitting the road later this summer for a lengthy tour of the U.S. in celebration of their 50 years as a band. The opening acts for most of the dates will be Cheap Trick , and ZZ Top will open up for Lynyrd Skynyrd on two of the shows.

"It’s been five decades, and I think we’re starting to get pretty good at all this!" Billy Gibbons enthused in a press release. "We’re truly excited to be appearing across the continent this summer and fall, playing our bluesy kind of rock like we started in ’69. The beards, Frank's excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way.”

The dates will begin begin on Aug. 16 at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, Wash., and wrap up on Oct. 20 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla. Tickets go on sale starting April 12 at 10AM local time.

You can see all the dates below and get full details at the band's website .

Last year, Gibbons hinted that ZZ Top would be touring for their 50th anniversary. “It's such a rarity to find this: the same three guys playing the same three chords and you look up and say, 'Gee, it's 50 years!' That's pretty wild,” he said . “I think it's cause for celebration. We'll certainly pull out all the stops. Furthermore, it gives us a good excuse to go back and relearn some of the stuff we're supposed to already know."

He added that the trio has recorded some "starter pieces" of new music that could possibly result in ZZ Top's first new music since 2012 La Futura .

ZZ Top 50th Anniversary Tour

Aug. 16 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre*

Aug. 17 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Casino Theater

Aug. 20 – Yakima, WA – Yakima Valley SunDome

Aug. 21 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle*

Aug. 23 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre**

Aug. 24 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion**

Aug. 25 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theater

Aug. 28 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre*

Sept. 1 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*

Sept. 4 — Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion"

Sept. 6 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 7 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sept. 8 – Sterling Heights, MI–Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill*

Sept. 10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights*

Sept. 11 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion*

Sept. 13 – Ocean City, MD – Ocean City BikeFest

Sept. 14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

Sept. 19 — Wantagh. NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Sept. 22 – Louisville, KY – Champions Park

Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre*

Oct. 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Volvo Cars Stadium*

Oct. 11 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee – Event Center*

Oct. 12 — Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

Oct. 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Verizon Amphitheatre*

Oct. 15 – Augusta, GA – The James Brown Arena*

Oct. 16 —St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Oct. 18 — Estero FL - Hertz Arena*

Oct. 19 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct. 20 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

* with Cheap Trick

**with Lynyrd Skynyrd