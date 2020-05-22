Zoom Meeting Turns Deadly When NY Man is Fatally Stabbed by Son While Others Watch
A New York man is facing murder charges after being arrested for fatally stabbing his father during a Zoom meeting, while several people watched.
Dwight Powers of Amityville was in a Zoom video chat with several people, when Suffolk County police say he was stabbed by his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, Thursday, May 21st.
“People thought he might have been attacked,” a police spokesperson told Syracuse.com. “They noted him fall off the screen and then they heard heavy breathing.”
Several members of the chat called 911.
Scully-Powers fled and but was apprehended just before 1pm. He was arrested and is now facing 2nd degree murder charges.
Scully-Powers was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries she suffered when he jumped out of a window.
