Zoom Meeting Turns Deadly When NY Man is Fatally Stabbed by Son While Others Watch

A New York man is facing murder charges after being arrested for fatally stabbing his father during a Zoom meeting, while several people watched.

Dwight Powers of Amityville was in a Zoom video chat with several people, when Suffolk County police say he was stabbed by his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, Thursday, May 21st.

“People thought he might have been attacked,” a police spokesperson told Syracuse.com. “They noted him fall off the screen and then they heard heavy breathing.”

Several members of the chat called 911.

Scully-Powers fled and but was apprehended just before 1pm. He was arrested and is now facing 2nd degree murder charges.

Scully-Powers was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries she suffered when he jumped out of a window.