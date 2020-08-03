Get ready for your next great Insta-ham post! A New York farm is opening its doors to the public and offering some up and close, quality time with its potbelly pigs.

You can stop by and visit the folks at Lollypop Farm, The Humane Society of Greater Rochester for the ultimate experience every pig-lover should have. You'll get the opportunity to give a rescued potbelly pig a tummy rub they're certain to appreciate, learn about the myths surrounding micro and teacup pigs, and see how you can pair with Lollypop Farm to save these ham-some creatures.

This experience definitely won't be boar-ing, so you'll want to reserve your spot while it's still available. The events run every Saturday from 11 to 11:45 p.m. at the farm in Fairport.

Admission costs $17.50 per person and groups are limited to a maximum of ten people. While the experience is open to people of all ages, anyone over the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Registration is required and can be completed on Lollypop Farm's website. Guests are also required to wear masks, maintain social distance, and use hand sanitizer while visiting the farm.

You're certain to have pig-time fun!

Looking to add more animal encounters to your calendar this summer?

Moose River Farm just outside of Old Forge offers farm tours and hikes with some of the farm's animals, including its resident llamas. Farm tours cost $10 per person and llama treks are $25 per person. Find more info on Moose River Farm's website.

If you're looking for something a little more exotic, the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango offers small-group encounters with sloths! You can book a 30-minute interaction with the park's sloths, Stella and Stanley, and the amount of interaction will be completely up to the animals. A sloth encounter costs $150 for two people, $200 for four people, and each additional person is an extra $50, with a max of six people.