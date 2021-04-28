We got a green light on the New York State Fair in Syracuse to be held in 2021. You won't need a COVID vaccine to attend the event.

The third largest fair in the country will be held August 20 through September 6, 2021 in Syracuse. The Fair will be held entirely outdoors, but state and fair officials are still working through some of the COVID-19 regulations that will be required.

Cuomo and Troy Waffner, the Fair director, both have confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines will not be required. CNY Central reports that officials are still deciding whether to have health screenings, temperature checks and proof of a negative COVID-19 test being required to attend. As we learn more about the requirements for the 2021 fair, we will keep you updated. One thing that's for sure: masks will be required.

Masks will be required at the Fair, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating and drinking.

While updated CDC guidance released says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outdoors during small gatherings, the large size of the Fair means masks will still be required.

The 2021 fair will be divided to four different areas to keep crowd sizes at about 50%. This includes the food & beverage areas, amusement rides, concerts, and agriculture exhibits.

"That will give us the ability to control the number of people coming and going."

Capacity limits and guidelines may be changed before the fair opens in August if positive COVID rates continue to decline and vaccination numbers continue to increase across New York.

Fair officials are gearing up, looking for new, and different items, foods and services that can be offered to Fairgoers. Will you attend this summer or will you wait until everything seems safer for everyone? Let us know inside our station app.

